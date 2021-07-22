Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 22

The death has occurred of Ciara FINNERAN

Johnstown, Kildare



Tragically, while on holidays. Beloved and treasured daughter of Louise and Dermot and sister of Eoin and Niamh. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents and siblings, grandparents Teresa and Gerry, boyfriend Cathal, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

"May Ciara Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place in The Church of St. Brigid, Kill on Friday morning at 11am. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.killparish.ie/. Ciara will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas, following the Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

The death has occurred of Anna Kavanagh (née Bambrick)

Skirteen, Monasterevin, Kildare / Stradbally, Laois



Predeceased by her brother Joe. Beloved wife of Michael and much loved mother of Michael, Brian, Paul, Sandra and Elaine, Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law Peter, daughter in law Caroline, partners, grandchildren,great grandchildren, brothers Fran, John and Tony, sister Lena, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May Anna Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.20am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 11am requiem Mass, which can be viewed on the parish web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) CLACK

Celbridge, Kildare / Blackrock, Dublin



CLACK (late of Castle Village Green, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newtown Villas, Blackrock, Co. Dublin) – July 20th 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of Glebe House Nursing Home, Kilternan. Patrick (Paddy) (formerly of Rentokil Pest Control); dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Cynthia, Allison, Rodney, Linda and Jason. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, daughter-in-law Sally, sons-in-law Mick and Tom, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his sisters Phil and Bernie, brother Jack, extended family and friends. No flowers please.

Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Donations may be made by going to https://alzheimer.ie

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Patrick O’Donovan and Son Funeral Home, Sallynoggin, on Thursday (July 22nd) from 4pm to 6pm with strict Covid-19 guidelines in place. Removal on Friday (July 23rd) to St. John the Baptist Church, Blackr

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) Coyle

Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by her children, Aimie, Jean-Anne, Mark and Jessie, brothers Peter and Mark, son in law Ashraf, extended family, neighbours, her dear friends Deirdre and Jayne and her large circle of friends.

May Kate Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

House Strictly Private, Please.

ock (maximum 50 persons) arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery. To view the Funeral Mass live click on this link https://sjb.ie/our-parish/webcam/

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Paddy’s Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Wood

Ryans Field, Station Road, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly Derbyshire, UK and Portlaw, Co. Waterford. Ex-Royal Air Force WW2 and British Royal Legion. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Josephine (Joey). Sadly missed by his extended family and large circle of friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. A book of condolences has also been opened in The Whitewater Shopping Center, Newbridge.

Removal from Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge on Friday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Moorefield Road, Newbridge, for funeral service at 11o'clock. Joe's funeral service will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Cremation afterwards at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Joe's cremation service will be live-streamed from 1.45pm at the following link;

https://vimeo.com/event/153499