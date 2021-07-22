LATEST: Approval granted for big changes to shopping centre in Kildare

Kildare Town Shopping Centre PHOTO: Google Maps
Major changes to Kildare Town Shopping Centre have been given the green light by the Council.
Planning permission has been granted to local company Clicstone Limited for the re-development of part of the complex on Claregate Street.
The owners want to sub-divide the main anchor unit previously occupied by Clelands supermarket into four individual units.
There will be a mix of office, commercial and retail outlets.
Additional windows will be installed to the side and rear of the building to provide light.
There will also be changes to the existing main entrance to the overall unit to accommodate the new layout.
The anchor unit was previously occupied by Eurospar.
More News
Mayor of Newbridge, Cllr Rob Power is pictured with Joe Wood’s British Legion colleagues Charlie Ward and Donal Flynn and by Whitewater operations manager Peter Bartyzel
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.