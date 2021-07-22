Search our Archive

22/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

LATEST: Approval granted for big changes to shopping centre in Kildare

Plans for subdivision of anchor unit at Kildare Town Shopping Centre

Kildare Town Shopping Centre PHOTO: Google Maps

Major changes to Kildare Town Shopping Centre have been given the green light by the Council. 

Planning permission has been granted to local company Clicstone Limited for the re-development of part of the complex on Claregate Street. 

The owners want to sub-divide the main anchor unit previously occupied by Clelands supermarket into four individual units. 

There will be a mix of office, commercial and retail outlets.

Additional windows will be installed to the side and rear of the building to provide light. 

There will also be changes to the existing main entrance to the overall unit to accommodate the new layout.

The anchor unit was previously occupied by Eurospar.

