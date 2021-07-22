Alarm pulled off wall in burglary in Newbridge area

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Cash and jewellery was taken from a home in the Newbridge area.
The incident happened in Blacktrench on Tuesday between 7.30am and evening time.
Gardaí said an intruder alarm was pulled out of the wall during the break-in.
Entry was gained through a rear door which was damaged.
