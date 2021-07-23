PHOTOS: Aftermath of a collision between a motorist and a cyclist

The damaged bicycle and vehicle at the scene PHOTO: DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car.
The incident happened on Kevin Street in Dublin yesterday morning.
The photos by Dublin Fire Brigade show damage to the bicycle and the vehicle.
The bicycle is shown to be bent and crumpled by the impact.
The car had dents to its roof and bonnet and the smashed windscreen will need to be replaced.
Firefighter and paramedics from Tara Street and Dolphins Barn stations responded
A spokesperson said: "The cyclist was treated and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Roads are a shared space, let's all slow down and look twice."
