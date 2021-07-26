Search our Archive

Three on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Health

Naas Hospital

Paul O'Meara

editor@kildarepost.com

There are three patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern region is Tallaght, where there at 10 people on trolleys.

At Tullamore Hospital there are 13 patients on trolleys and the figure for Portlaoise is 12.

