Gardaí arrest two over romance fraud

File image
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into romance fraud.
During the course of this investigation, it was established that a man based in the east of the country, was defrauded €28,000 on a dating website. The money was laundered through the accounts of two persons based in Tipperary and Dublin. The man’s bank account was also used to launder the proceeds of a separate invoice redirect fraud, perpetrated upon an Irish based company.
On Thursday, 22nd July 2021, a male (aged in his 20s) was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Tipperary Garda Station. He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
This morning, Monday 26th July 2021, a female (aged in her 40s) was arrested in Dublin for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006. She is currently detained in Finglas Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. A vehicle was also seized during the arrest operation this morning.
