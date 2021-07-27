Park proposed for Aras Chill Dara site in Naas

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
The possibility of opening a public park at the front of Aras Chill Dara in Naas is being considered.
Cllr Bill Clear wants the green area in front of the iconic building to be developed as an age friendly and disability friendly park for local people.
“It wouldn’t take a lot to do. It’s a matter of seating, footpaths and benches,” said Cllr Clear.
The council has indicated that this is being considered, but further investigation is required.
