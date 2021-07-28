Kildare residents defrauded of €14,000 as bank accounts hacked

Naas garda station
A number of Kildare residents have been defrauded out of thousands of euro in a succession of cyber crime attacks.
It’s understood that nearly €14,000 was misappropriated from a number of accounts.
In another instance an account holder was shut out from his account.
The incidents occurred between July 19 and July 23.
In most cases they responded to a text from an unknown source via their mobile phones requesting them to follow a link and provide personal details.
The incidents affected five people living in Naas, Kilcullen and Sallins.
The cumulative amount of money stolen came to €13,650 and the largest single sum which vanished was €7,400.
Another individual’s account was the subject of account takeover fraud - which happens when a cybercriminal gains access to the victim’s login credentials to steal funds or information.
