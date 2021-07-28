Search our Archive

28/07/2021

Kildare residents defrauded of €14,000 as bank accounts hacked

Paul O'Meara

editor@kildarepost.com

A number of Kildare residents have been defrauded out of thousands of euro in a succession of cyber crime attacks.

It’s understood that nearly €14,000 was misappropriated from a number of accounts.

In another instance an account holder was shut out from his account.

The incidents occurred between July 19 and July 23.

In most cases they responded to a text from an unknown source via their mobile phones requesting them to follow a link and provide personal details.

The incidents affected five people living in Naas, Kilcullen and Sallins.

The cumulative amount of money stolen came to €13,650 and the largest single sum which vanished was €7,400.

Another individual’s account was the subject of account takeover fraud - which happens when a cybercriminal gains access to the victim’s login credentials to steal funds or information.

