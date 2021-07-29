Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, July 29

The death has occurred of Anne KELLY (née Dowling)

Sarto Park, Naas, Kildare / Kildangan, Kildare



Formerly of Kildangan, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy and son Liam. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Sandra, son-in-law Niall, granddaughters Ashleigh, Alanna, Emma and Robyn, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Anne Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on a day and time to be decided in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Anne will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dialysis Unit in Tallaght Hospital. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of John (Sean) Murphy

Tipperary Town, Tipperary / Robertstown, Kildare



Murphy, St. Patrick's Ave., Tipperary Town and late of Lowtown, Roberstown, Co. Kildare, Watford and Luton, England, John (Sean), July 27th 2021. Sadly missed by his daughters Caroline and Katherine, sons Shaun and James, his partner Siobhan (Fallon) and her family, grandchildren Erin, Liam and Maeve, special Goddaughter Millie, brothers, sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Sean will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Friday, July 30th 2021, at 4pm and burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link below.

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) O'Connor (née Thorpe)

Chapel Lane, Newbridge, Kildare



O'CONNOR (née Thorpe) Philomena (Phil) Chapel Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 28th July 2021 (peacefully) at home with her loving family by her side. Phil, loving wife of the late John Joe; sadly missed by her loving children Ann, Kenneth, Valerie, John Joe Jnr., Darren and Maxine, sons-in-law Ger, Steve and Liam, daughters-in-law Caroline, Miriam and Kathriona, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Philomena Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will be held due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Friday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Philomena's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Staunton (née Grehan)

Mulhussey, Kilcock, Meath / Kilcock, Kildare



Peacefully at Dunboyne Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, wife of the late Jack and dear mother of Sean, Seamus, Marion and Anne. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Nance, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Meave, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place (50 mourners). Removal on Thursday evening to The Little Chapel, Kilcock arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock on Friday followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Margaret's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.