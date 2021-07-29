Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

US retail giant confirms new store opening in Whitewater Shopping Centre

US retail giant confirms new store opening in Whitewater Shopping Centre

American Eagle Outfitters

Iconic denim brand American Eagle Outfitters have confirmed the opening of their first Irish store in Dublin’s Jervis Shopping Centre on Thursday of next week and a second store in Whitewater Shopping Centre in September. 

Nish Soneji, CEO of American Eagle AEO EU said:

 “We are proud to be opening the first American Eagle store at the Jervis Shopping Centre in Dublin, closely followed by the second store at Whitewater Newbridge Co Kildare in September 2021, with further stores rolling out across Ireland, U.K. and mainland Europe in 2021 and 2022.”

12 staff will be employed at the Jervis store, with an array of exciting offers planned during the launch period.

 The company added that the new Jervis store opening “marked the start of a long journey for the brand in Ireland, with plans for future store locations and availability through retail partners in Ireland who share the brand’s values.”

 The new collection is available at the Jervis Shopping Centre store, and shop 24/7 on AEO.eu.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie