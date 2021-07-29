Launch of 80 social-rented homes close to Kildare Village

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke launched Co-operative Housing Ireland's largest ever Kildare development of 80 homes in Loughlion Green, beside Kildare Village.

The development of A-rated social-rented homes was achieved through partnership with Kildare County Council, Bank of Ireland, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and Kelby Developments.

Speaking at the launch Chairperson of CHI Pearse O’Shiel said, “Despite Covid-19 and the innumerable challenges Co-operative Housing Ireland delivered 454 homes in 2020, a record number for the organisation and a 22 per cent increase on the previous year. CHI now manages closes to 3,500 homes, supporting more than 9,000 people. Our ability to adapt to the pandemic is a testament to our organisations’ capacity to deliver quality homes while maintaining an uninterrupted service to Members.”

O’Shiel continued, “The 454 homes were delivered throughout the country, in 13 counties, from cities to small towns. The housing need is nationwide and so too must be our response. To achieve this landmark delivery €111.2m of loans were drawn down in 2020. We are on target to deliver more than 500 homes this year.

The pandemic further highlighted that the only guaranteed affordable-rented homes in Ireland are provided by local authorities, housing associations, and housing co-operatives.”

Minister for State, Peter Burke, said, “Today Co-operative Housing Ireland also publicly launches its 2020 Annual Report. The organisation has grown considerably over the past number of years. Reading through the Report, 2020 was a landmark year for CHI as it provided 454 new homes.”

Minister Burke continued, “Working in partnership is very important for CHI and they’ve developed many impactful relationships to achieve their work with Local Authorities, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the Housing Finance Agency, Bank of Ireland, and developers across 13 counties – they are truly a national organisation. On behalf of the Department and Minister O’Brien we would like to acknowledge the key role CHI and Approved Housing Bodies have in delivering homes and will continue to do so in the forthcoming strategy ‘Housing for All’. As Kieron Brennan, CHI’s CEO said earlier, delivering housing in partnership is key.”