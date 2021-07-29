Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Fracas near Naas pub is recalled in court

Incident

Fracas near Naas pub is recalled in court

Naas courthouse

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A fracas near a Naas public house was recalled at local District Court sitting on July 28.

Denise Greegan, 27 of 15 St Peter’s Place, Dublin 2 and Luke White, 27, of the same address face an allegation of affray at Monread Lodge, Monread, on November 11, 2018.

Alan Reville, 46, whose address was given as 10 The Close Graydon Manor, Robertstown, also faces an allegation of affray on the same occasion.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly said a number of persons were involved in an incident following a confrontation at a public house and he said no weapons were used.

He added that  it spilled out onto the street and punches were thrown. He said it would be claimed that Denise Greegan pulled a woman by the hair and she herself sustained cuts and bruising.

Sgt Kelly added that there is considerable CCTV footage and there are a number of witnesses.

He also told the court that ten statements were made.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie