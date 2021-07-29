PROPERTY WATCH: Tour this magnificent Georgian home in the Midlands

A magnificent Georgian home in a uniquely tranquil setting is now on the market in Offaly.
Ballina House in Ballycumber is up for sale with a price tag of €625,000.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THE HOUSE
The main accommodation of approx. 4,500 sq ft comprises a fine interlinking reception hallway, drawing room and dining room to the upper floor, with kitchen, four bedrooms, dressing room, sitting room and two bathrooms (one en-suite) on the ground floor.
There is also a well presented two bedroom guest-wing of approx 1,500 sq ft to the rear which has been recently upgraded. It comprises sitting room with French doors to the back garden, kitchen, wc, store, bathroom and 2 bedrooms.
The UNESCO protected Clara Bog is to the rear of the property, offering lovely walking paths and seclusion.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO TAKE A TOUR AROUND THE HOUSE
More News
Fire, road and water safety officers across Ireland are joining forces to promote ‘Amber Thursday’ ahead of the August Bank Holiday weekend, which is traditionally one of the busiest of the year
Pictured in Mountmellick, Co Laois, at the launch of Poetry Town, a new all-island poetry initiative from Poetry Ireland, are Kathleen and Michael O’Loughlin with their grandchildren Billy Byrne (11),
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.