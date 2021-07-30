Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 30

The death has occurred of Margaret Bourke (née Keane)

Old Grange Avenue, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of Séan and much loved mother of Caroline, Séan Jnr, Anne and Brendan. Predeceased by her sister Marie and brother John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Alex, Simon, Gavin, Leon, Brendan, Ashley, Cameron, Brody, Andrea and Becky, brothers, Pat, Joe, Ger and Jim, sisters Mary (O'Connell), Breda (Dooley), Eileen (Maloney), Nora (Keane) ,brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

In line with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from her home on Saturday morning at 9:15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul's Church for 10am requiem mass which can be viewed on monasterevinparish.ie and press web cam. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Those wishing to leave condolences can do so on the link below or send on in the traditional manner.

The death has occurred of Máirín Cusack (née McCarthy)

Coill Dubh, Kildare / Portmarnock, Dublin / Castleisland, Kerry



Cusack (nee Mc Carthy) Máirín, Cooleragh, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare and late of Portmarnock, Co. Dublin and Castleisland, Co. Kerry, July 29th 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, predeceased by her siblings Sean, Sr. Eilish, Denis, Tim, Micheal & Sr. Cathleen, beloved wife of the late Robin, deeply regretted by her loving sisters-in-law Eilish & Alyse, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbours.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Máirín (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Máirín's funeral Mass can be viewed on Monday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh Máirín's funeral cortége will be leaving her residence on Monday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam.

The death has occurred of Breda Harris (née Comerford)

Kilberry, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late James. Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, Elaine, Bernard, Paula and Patrick, sisters Noreen, Sr. Eileen and Sr. Dominic, sons-in-law Seamus and John, daughter-in-law Edel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Aoife, John, Meadhbh, Liam, Eimear, Will and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her residence at 6.30pm on Sunday evening (1st August) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for prayers at 7pm (limited to 50 people). Requiem Mass will take place at 1pm on Monday afternoon (2nd August) limited to 50 people. A private family cremation will take place afterwards.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.