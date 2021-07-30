Cash taken in burglary in Newbridge town centre

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
A sum was cash was taken during a burglary on a business premises in Newbridge town centre.
The incident happened on George's Street after 4.30am in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Newbridge Gardaí appealed for information from people who may have seen any people or vehicles acting suspicious at the time.
