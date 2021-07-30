Vehicles damaged by fire in Newbridge last night

A photo of the fire in progress
A number of vehicles were damaged by a fire which broke out in Newbridge last night.
Gardaí and Kildare Fire Service units attended the scene near Cutlery Road at around 10pm.
A Garda statement said: "Gardaí and emergency service attended a fire incident at approximately 10pm near Cutlery Road in Newbridge.
"A number of vehicles that had been in the area were damaged by fire.
"Investigations ongoing."
