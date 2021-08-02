Kildare Death Notices for today: August Bank Holiday Monday, August 2

The death has occurred of Laura CULLIGAN

Rathangan, Kildare / Barefield, Clare



CULLIGAN Laura (Rathangan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Barefield. Co. Clare) July 29, 2021 – peacefully, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park, Dublin 4. Beloved wife of Mark Griffin and loving mother of her beautiful children Eve and Eli, loving daughter of Dave and Breda Culligan, and sister of David and Maria. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, children, parents, sister, brother, mother-in-law Joan, sisters-in-law Eilis and Samantha, brothers-in-law Brian, Brian and Wayne, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

In accordance with current guidelines a private funeral will take place at the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium, but may be viewed on Wednesday, August 4, at 4pm, using the following link – https://vimeo.com/event/153499.

Those who would have liked to attend may leave a message of condolence in the condolence section below. No flowers please. Donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.ie/.

The death has occurred of Sharon Dalgetty

Ashgrove Stud, Kildangan, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by her loving children Yasmin and Ben, parents Valerie and Ian, brother Shane, Yasmin's partner Seán, sister-in-law Anëtt, niece Julia, nephew Felix, aunts, uncles and many friends.

Funeral service will take place at 11am on Monday morning (2nd August) in Cloneyhurke Parish Church, Garryhinch, Co. Laois (limited to 25 people). The funeral service will be livestreamed, see link https://webcastireland.com/w/funerals/ . (A recording of the service will be avaible at this link after 3pm). A private family cremation will take place at 2.30pm in Mount Jerome Crematorium see link https://vimeo.com/event/153499 .

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

House private please.

Those who would have liked to attend the service but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Helena Dunphy

late of Ravens Wood, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Maynooth, Kildare



Helena Dunphy, late of Ravens Wood, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, died 28 July 2021. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Simon, Scott and Michael, sisters, brothers, mother in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Helena's funeral took place on Sunday, 1st August.

The death has occurred of Leslie Allen Brant

The Paddocks, Kildangan, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly Newtown Cottages, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Lesley, son in law Alan, grandchildren Oisín, Éabha, and Oscar, brothers Harry and Robert, sister Ada, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Leslie Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Marie O'LEARY

Cleevaun, Naas, Kildare



Beloved Wife of Liam, cherished and devoted mother of Jennifer, Owen and Mark.

Sadly missed by her loving family, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Clesia, granddaughters Róisin, Rachael, Lauren and Tiana, grandson Conor, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends in Ireland and abroad.

"May Marie Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday, August 3rd in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Marie will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Austin KENNY

Kildare



Kenny (Kildare) – July 30, 2021, (after a long illness), at Bloomfield Health Services, Austin, husband of Ann, loving father of Anthony, Marcella and Caroline and dear brother of Jarlath, Madeleine, Carmel and the late Jimmy; Very deeply missed by his wife, son, daughters, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Dave and Graham, daughter-in-law Annika, grandchildren Daniel, Jimmy, Freddie, Roisín and Ben, relatives and friends and his wonderful friends and staff in Bloomfield Health Services.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday at 3.15pm. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on www.vimeo.com/event/153499 or those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Bloomfield Health Services.

“May He Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) TUOHY

Tipper South, Naas, Kildare / Claremorris, Mayo



Tuohy (Tipper South, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Newbrook, Claremorris, Co. Mayo) - July 31, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Patrick (Patsy), beloved husband of Bernadette and dear father of Anthony, Peter, Stephen and Catherine; Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Peter, sister Ann, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown on Tuesday arriving for 11am Mass followed by burial immediately afterwards at Eadestown Cemetery. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception or those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.