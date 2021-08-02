Gardaí "concerned" for teenager (15) missing since yesterday

Missing Eamonn Canning
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Eamonn Canning, who has been missing from the Duleek area of County Meath, since Sunday, 1st August, 2021.
Eamonn is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with a large build, short dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí said they are concerned for Eamonn's welfare.
Anyone with information on Eamonn's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
