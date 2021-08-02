Search our Archive

02/08/2021

LATEST: Covid-19 rate remains steady across Kildare

Newbridge, Naas and Athy are among the highest areas of Covid-19 infections in the county, the latest figures show.

However the biggest incidence rate of the virus is in Leixlip had 67 cases over a two week period up to July 26 and a rate per 100,000 people of 422.4.

After Leixlip, the towns with the highest incident rate in descending order were: Newbridge, Athy, Naas, Kildare Town, Clane, Maynooth and Celbridge.

Newbridge Local Electoral Area (LEA) had 132 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 372.
In Athy LEA, the number of confirmed cases was 80 with a rate per 100,000 of 301.4
In Naas, the number of confirmed cases was 114 and the rate per 100,000 of the population is 291.4.
Kildare Town LEA had 70 confirmed and 272.4 infections per 100,000.
Clane LEA had 75 confirmed cases and a rate per 100,000 of 263.7.
Maynooth had 73 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 245.5
Celbridge LEA had 53 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 245.1.
The localised data is based on the latest official figures provided by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Service Executive (HSE).

