02/08/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Experts issue water safety advice after recent drownings

Experts issue water safety advice after recent drownings

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Water safety advice has been issued to members of the public.

If you plan to go out on the open water, be it swimming, angling, boating or paddle boarding, please remember the following advice:


• Never swim alone.
• Look for safety equipment or notices.
• Look for warning flags and obey them.
• Always swim parallel to the shore.
• Never use inflatables (they can float away).
• Always swim in front of the Lifeguard Station.
• Check local tides and currents.
• Check the weather forecast.
• Speak to the locals if you are not familiar with a particular bathing
spot before entering the water.
• If angling, boating or paddle boarding, ALWAYS wear a lifejacket.
• Leave word ashore of your plans.
• Have a means of communication, i.e. a mobile phone or handheld
VHF radio in a waterproof container.


If you see someone in trouble in or near the water please dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.

We urge everyone to be aware of their environment, any warning signs and their own abilities around water. No matter what your ability is, anyone can drown but no one should.

For more information on water safety visit www.watersafety.ie.

