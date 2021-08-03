Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 3

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) CORRIGAN (née Burke)

Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare



CORRIGAN (née Burke) Anne (Nancy) Eyre Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 2nd August 2021 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother Thomas. Nancy, loving wife of the late Paul; sadly missed by her loving children Fiona, Paul, Jimmy, Laura and Joe, sons-in-law Harry and Kevin, daughters-in-law Sinead and Becky, grandchildren Harry, Jack, Daniel, Jamie and Lewis, brother Pat, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Carmel and Gretta, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Nancy Rest in Peace

Family flowers only please.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tony) Harte

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare



Harte, Thomas (Tony), Highfield Park, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, August 2nd 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving son Richard, sisters Dolores, Norrie, Kitty and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later



The death has occurred of Elizabeth McDONAGH

Kinnegad, Westmeath / Newbridge, Kildare



McDonagh Elizabeth (Bundara, Kinnegad, Co. Westmeath & late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 1st August 2021 (peacefully) in Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross. Predeceased by her brothers Michael and James and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Thomas, Martin, Bernie, Patrick, Arthur, Julian and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Elizabeth Rest in Peace

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Anderson and Leahy's Funeral Home on Tuesday evening at 6 o’clock to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 6.30 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning in St. Conleth’s Parish Church at 11 o’clock. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Cora Mitchell (née Maher)

Mountarmstrong, Donadea, Kildare



Mitchell (nee Maher), Cora, Mountarmstrong, Donadea, Co. Kildare, August 1st 2021, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth,predeceased by her husband Charlie, beloved mother of the late Martin, deeply regretted by her loving sons Noel, John and Michael, daughters Mary and Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Cora (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Cora's committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed on Wednesday at 1pm by clicking the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Cora's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday morning at approx. 10.30am, going via Cora's residence in Mountarmstrong, Donadea to arrive in Rathcoffey Church for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Caroline O'BREIN (née Cully)

Celbridge, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



O’BRIEN (nee Cully) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Straffan) July 31st, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh and surrounded by her family. Caroline, beloved wife of the late Declan, dear mother of June, Lyndsey, Paula, Mairead and Gemma and devoted grandmother of Chris, Martin, Lee, Amy, Alex, Abi, Tyler, Maci, Carter and Jackson. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Johnny, Sid and Philip, sisters Joanie, Helena, Mandy and Suzie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Caroline’s Funeral Cortège will leave her home at 9.30 am on Wednesday (4th August 2021) en route to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Those who would have liked to attend Caroline’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Wednesday morning at 10 am by following the link below.www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences”.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Marie (Mary) PENNY (née Ardiff)

Leixlip, Kildare



PENNY (Nee Ardiff) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Spion Kop/ Wogansfield, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) August 1st. 2021 peacefully (in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Marie (Mary), beloved wife of the late Joseph (Joe), dear mother of Mary, Joe, Anthony, John and the late Paul and a devoted grandmother to Laura, Claire, Rory, Brian, James, Daniel, Zakya, Surayya and Kalil. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters, brother, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces Sinead and Edel, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Marie’s Funeral Cortège will pass her home at 10.30 am on Wednesday (4th. August 2021) en route to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey. Anyone wishing to stand along the route as a mark of respect are asked not to gather in groups and to adhere to all guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.

Those who would have liked to attend Marie’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view the Mass on Wednesday (4th. August 2021) at 11 am by following the link below.

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.