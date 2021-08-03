Significant overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 18 patients trolleys in Naas Hospital today having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
Naas is more overcrowded today than any other major Dublin hospital with the exception of St James's, which has 20 patients on trolleys.
There are no patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital today and the overcrowding figure for Tullamore Hospital is 11.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.