Parade of Garda units in Athy for sixth birthday of brave boy battling illness

A young boy battling a serious illness who turned six years old was presented with a miniature Garda car in Athy this weekend.

A delighted Tyson Nolan was a guest of the Little Blue Heroes Foundation - a not-for-profit charity run by volunteers including Garda members/staff, retired Garda members, their families and friends.

Little Blue Heroes Foundation aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

Local community Garda Sean O'Mahony in Athy arranged a parade of the Regional Support Unit, Dog Unit, Mounted Unit, Fire Brigade, Order of Malta and Civil Defence - at Athy Rugby Club.

It was a very special day out for Tyson and his family.

Kildare Gardaí said: "Tyson assisted local Gardaí in Athy on their patrols!

Happy 6th birthday Tyson.

"Little Blue Hero Garda Tyson Nolan presented by local community garda Seán O’Mahony with a smart new Garda uniform and a miniature electric Garda car complete with a personalised number plate!

"Tyson, who recently turned six, was also treated to a parade (and a tour) of emergency service vehicles – including the Garda Dog Unit and a fire truck – who arrived at the club with sirens blaring and lights flashing. The delight on his face was unmistakable!"