Search our Archive

03/08/2021

1452794778036
1452599028110

Construction starts on National Equine Innovation Centre

Parthership

Construction starts on National Equine Innovation Centre

Peter Carey, CE Kildare County Council with Cathal Beale, CEO Irish National Stud at the sod turning

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Construction has commenced on the development of a National Equine Innovation Centre at the Irish National Stud in Kildare town.

The project is a partnership between Kildare County Council, Kildare Local Enterprise Office and the Irish National Stud. The first of its kind for the equine sector in Ireland, the innovation centre will facilitate and promote enterprise, innovation, applied research, commercialisation and learning.

The transformation of the existing museum at the National Stud into a 14-desk workspace complete with a dedicated meeting room has been funded with the support of County Kildare LEADER Partnership and Kildare County Council. Following a competitive tender process, GPD Building Contractors will carry out the refurbishment works and the project is being managed by Vivian Cummins Architects from Athy.

Read more Kildare news

Head of Enterprise for Kildare, Jacqui McNabb sees the project as another exciting opportunity for sectoral development in the county.

“Kildare Local Enterprise Office and Kildare County Council are delighted to partner with the Irish National Stud on an innovation centre for the equine sector in Kildare. 

We are currently developing a tech hub in Naas (MERITS) and a food, drinks and skills hub in Athy and given the prominent and important role that the sector plays in the economic success of the county, we identified the critical need for a dedicated site for equine technical and entrepreneurial innovation. 

The centre provides not only a specialist place of work but also offers the benefit of wrap around services from Kildare Local Enterprise Office and our partners that will drive growth through experienced mentor programmes as well as securing smart capital to exploit commercialisation opportunities” 

CEO of the Irish National Stud, Cathal Beale, believes that the equine innovation centre can play a central role in the further development of the sector for Kildare.

“I am thrilled to see renovations commence on the old museum. The interest shown already from local and national equine companies to locate at such a historic location confirms our belief that in time there will be significant demand for the equine innovation centre to expand. By locating cutting edge equine innovation entrepreneurs and businesses within the hub we are fostering an environment of innovation and stimulating job creation for the county”

Following a 16 week construction programme, it is anticipated that companies will being to locate at the equine innovation centre in September. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie