Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, August 4

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne

Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Kildare



The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne (Ex Bord Na Mona), Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Corduff, Timahoe, Co Kildare. Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by his heartbroken family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore on the 3rd of August 2021.

Paddy is predeceased by his wife Ena Nee Walsh, his parents Patrick and Margaret, his brothers Tommy (Coill Dubh) and Jimmy (Kilcormac). Sadly missed by his heartbroken children Helena (Kilrush), Patrick (Clane), Aidan (New York), Ronnie (Banagher) & Assumpta (Lusmagh), His beloved partner Elizabeth Ryan (Portumna), His sister Lena (Celbridge), His son’s in law Gerry & Robert, daughter’s in-law Anne, Kelly and Mars, his grandchildren, great grand Children, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Paddy will repose at his home in Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh from Wednesday August 4th from 4pm-9pm. Funeral mass Thursday morning at 12 noon in St. Cronans Church, Lusmagh followed by burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery. House private Thursday morning.

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The death has occurred of Mary Charteris (née Cullen)

Parson Hall, Maynooth, Kildare / Delvin, Westmeath / Wexford



Charteris (nee Cullen), Mary, Parsons Hall, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Crownestown, Delvin, County Westmeath & Wexford, August 2nd 2021, peacefully, cared and comforted by her loving family and all the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Charteris, adored mum to Catherine, William, Jacqueline, Florence and Margaret, loving nanna to Molly, Jack , Thomas, Jenny, Anna, Robert, John, Camille, Jackie and great granny to Daniel. Sadly missed by her sisters, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, sons in laws and all her extended family and friends. We have treasured you in this life and the endless love you have given us.

There are special people in our lives that never leave us, even after they are gone.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mary. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Mary's funeral cortege will leave Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Saturday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral Mass, for those that might like to line the route in a socially distance manner.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Dementia Ireland / Alzheimer Association by clicking on the following link : https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/

Mary's funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) CORRIGAN (née Burke)

Eyre Street, Newbridge, Kildare



CORRIGAN (née Burke) Anne (Nancy) Eyre Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 2nd August 2021 (peacefully) in Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her sister Mary and brother Thomas. Nancy, loving wife of the late Paul; sadly missed by her loving children Fiona, Paul, Jimmy, Laura and Joe, sons-in-law Harry and Kevin, daughters-in-law Sinead and Becky, grandchildren Harry, Jack, Daniel, Jamie and Lewis, brother Pat, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Carmel and Gretta, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Nancy Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Thursday morning, via Nancy's residence on Eyre Street, to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for 11 o'clock Mass. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam-1

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tony) Harte

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare



Harte, Thomas (Tony), Highfield Park, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, August 2nd 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving son Richard, sisters Dolores, Norrie, Kitty and Teresa, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Thomas (limited to 50 persons). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below.

Thomas's funeral can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link: https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Thomas's commital service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed on Friday at 1pm by clicking on the following link: https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Thomas's funeral cortége will be leaving William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church St., Kilcock on Friday morning at approx. 10.45am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.