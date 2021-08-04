Driver over five times the drink-driving limit arrested by Naas Gardai

Naas Gardaí arrested motorist during the August Bank Holiday Weekend after they were found to be almost five times over the legal alcohol limit for driving .
Court proceedings are to follow in coming weeks.
Separately, recent research released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) found that a quarter of drivers surveyed agreed that there were times when they may have been over the drink driving limit when driving the morning after a night out.
The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey carried out in December 2020, also found that overall, 9% of motorists admit to consuming alcohol before driving in the past twelve months, with the figure higher amongst men (12%) than women (5%).
