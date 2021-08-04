Punchestown Centre reaches 100,000th vaccine milestone

Big day at Punchestown
A total of 100,000 vaccines have been administered at Punchestown Vaccination Centre.
The milestone dose was given to Sylvia Moore this morning.
A HSE spokesperson said: "Congratulations to the team at Punchestown Vaccination Centre on reaching 100,000 vaccines this morning.
"Thank you to staff and volunteers on site and to Sylvia Moore on being the recipient of the 100,000th vaccine."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.