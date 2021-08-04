Locked bicycles stolen from car park in Naas

File Photo
Two locked bicycles were taken from a car park in Naas.
The incident happened at the rear of Swan Dowling's pub on the Newbridge Road around 6.30pm on Monday, August 2.
Both bicycles were locked at the time.
Naas Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.
