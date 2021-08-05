05/08/2021

Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, August 5

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

The death has occurred of Leslie Allen Brant
The Paddocks, Kildangan, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare / Coolock, Dublin

Formerly Newtown Cottages, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Lesley, son in law Alan, grandchildren Oisín, Éabha, and Oscar, brothers Harry and Robert, sister Ada, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

 

Peace Perfect Peace

 

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 35 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Friday to arrive at All Saints Church, Raheny, for Funeral service at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery, Kildangan.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne
Lusmagh, Banagher, Offaly / Kildare

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Byrne (Ex Bord Na Mona), Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Corduff, Timahoe, Co Kildare. Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by his heartbroken family at the Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore on the 3rd of August 2021.

 

Paddy is predeceased by his wife Ena Nee Walsh, his parents Patrick and Margaret, his brothers Tommy (Coill Dubh) and Jimmy (Kilcormac). Sadly missed by his heartbroken children Helena (Kilrush), Patrick (Clane), Aidan (New York), Ronnie (Banagher) & Assumpta (Lusmagh), His beloved partner Elizabeth Ryan (Portumna), His sister Lena (Celbridge), His son’s in law Gerry & Robert, daughter’s in-law Anne, Kelly and Mars, his grandchildren, great grand Children, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

 

May his gentle soul rest in peace

 

Paddy will repose at his home in Cloghanbeg, Lusmagh from Wednesday August 4th from 4pm-9pm. Funeral mass Thursday morning at 12 noon in St. Cronans Church, Lusmagh followed by burial afterwards in Kilmachunna Cemetery. House private Thursday morning.

 

Family flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to Offaly Hospice.

The death has occurred of Kenneth Patrick Dempsey
Kilbelin, Newbridge, Kildare

Dempsey, Kenneth Patrick, Kelmscott, Perth, WA and formerly of Kilbelin, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in Perth, surrounded by his loving family, after an illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, son David, daughters Aisling and Fiona, son-in-law Zeb, daughter-in-law Brianne, grandchildren Sloan and Cillian. Predeceased by his parents Billy and Vera. Brother of Jim, Liam, Michael, Kieran, Aisling, Brian, Grainne, Meabh, Deirdre and Colm, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

 

The Funeral Service for Ken will take place in the Chapel, 312 South St, Hilton, Perth, commencing at 2:30p.m. AWST (7:30 AM GMT) MONDAY, Aug 9th. Cremation will take place privately at a later time. No flowers by request, donations in lieu to Australian Red Cross.

 

A live stream of the service will be available at:

https://livestream.com/accounts/29439303/events/9786601

 

For those who would like to leave a personal message for Kenneth's family, please use the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of Edward (Teddy) Hunt
3 Keenan's Lane, Castledermot, Kildare

The death has occurred of Edward (Teddy) Hunt, 3 Keenans Lane, Castledermot, Co.Kildare, formerly Graney, Castledermot, Co.Kildare. Passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital, Co.Kildare. Predeceased by his parents and sister Mona. Sadly missed by Maria, Liam, Sheila, Aidan, Annemarie, Amy, Cody, his nieces and nephew, cousins and a large circle of friends.

 

Rest in Peace

 

Removal by John Willis & Son for Funeral Mass at 11am Friday 6th August 2021 to The Church of the Assumption, Castledermot and burial afterwards in Coltstown cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a maximum number of 50 people can attend the funeral mass.

 

The funeral service will also be live streamed at www.churchservices.tv/castledermot

 

If you wish to leave a personal message of condolence, you may do so in the condolence section below.

