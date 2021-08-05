Car seized off the N7 near Naas for high speed

The car being towed from the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this car travelling at 147kph in a 100kph zone.
The speed of the vehicle was detected almost half a kilometre away by gardaí using hi-tech laser speed cameras.
It was stopped and the driver was found to be uninsured.
The car was seized at the scene and towed away.
Court proceedings will follow for the motorist.
