Rolling in it! Kildare customer celebrating after €2 bet on Lotto leads to four-figure windfall

Warning issued as counterfeit €50 notes found in circulation

Senan Hogan

There was an extremely happy customer in Co Kildare on Wednesday evening following an amazing Irish Lotto win that defied mammoth odds of 3,800/1.

The anonymous punter placed a €2 accumulator on their online BoyleSports account picking four numbers to come out of the seven including the bonus ball.

They needed 2, 18, 21 and 32 to roll out of the machine and when they did, the tasty windfall was triggered meaning the celebrations could begin.

Once the customer discovered the big win, they were able to log back in to see their €2 stake had transformed into a smashing amount of €7,602 in a matter of minutes.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to our Kildare customer who transformed some loose change into a wonderful €7,600 profit.

"We wish them the very best of luck with their winnings and happy spending."

