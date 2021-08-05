Cars have windows smashed in Rathangan area

FILE PHOTO
Two cars had their rear windscreens smashed in Rathangan on Monday night last.
The incidents happened on the Main Street and in the Beechgrove area.
Gardaí are investigating if the attacks were carried out by the same culprit.
Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.
