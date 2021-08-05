Attempt to break into car in Naas Racecourse

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Naas Gardaí are investigating an attempt to break into a car in Naas Racecourse.
The incident happened in the car park of the facility between 1.30pm and 6pm on Monday.
Gardaí appealed for help from anybody who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during this time.
