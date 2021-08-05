BREAKING: Body recovered from Kildare river but foul play not suspected

The bridge spanning the River Liffey at Kilcullen
Gardaí are investigating after a body was found in a Kildare waterway earlier today.
However it's understood that foul play is not suspected.
Gardaí say they're probing all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a man aged in his 60s in the Liffey Bridge area of Kilcullen.
It's understood that the incident was reported at approximately 10:45 this morning.
A number of emergency services personnel and vehicles attended the scene for a period well into the afternoon.
The local coroner has been notified and the body has since been removed to the mortuary attached to Naas General Hospital.
A post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
