Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, August 6.

The death has occurred of Anita Burke (née Manning)

Leixlip, Kildare / Offaly



Burke (nee Manning) (Castletown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Brosna, Co. Offaly) August 5th, 2021 (peacefully) at Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home. Anita, beloved wife of Pat and dear mother of Sinead and Eamonn. Deeply missed by her heart-broken family: her loving husband, daughter, son, grandchildren James and Eoin, son-in-law Koldo, daughter-in-law Lisa, brother Gary, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary Teresa, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Anita’s funeral cortege will pass her house on Saturday, 7th August, at 10.40am approx. for those that wish to pay their respects. Anita’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on Saturday, 7th August, at 11.00 am by following the link below;

http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

Family flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Brian Daly

Elmgrove, Kildare Town, Kildare



Formerly of North London. Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his wife Susanne, daughters Olivia and Triny, brother-in-law Ralf, sister-in-law Anja, nephew Lars, nieces Fiona and Nora, extended Daly family, neighbours and friends.

May Brian Rest in Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 50 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Brian's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Angela Denver

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Denver, Angela, Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. 4th August 2021, (peacefully) in Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children, Ursula, Anne, Kieran, Stephanie, David, Eoin & Philip, her grandchildren, great children, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours & friends.

May Angela Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will be held due to government advice on public gatherings. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11 o'clock Mass. Angela's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences below.





The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) GRAY

Clondalkin, Dublin / Drimnagh, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Gray (Sallins and formerly Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and Drimnagh, Dublin 12) - Aug 1, 2021, (unexpectedly), at Tallaght University Hospital, Thomas (Tommy), beloved husband of Sheila and dear father of Emer, Neil and Sinéad; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law Noel and David, grandchildren Éabha, Erin, Finlay, Ríoghán, Lochlann, Nessa and Conall, brothers Gerard, John and Luke, sisters Phyllis, Margaret, Elizabeth and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral (limited to 50 people) will take place at the Church of the Guardian Angels, Sallins on Saturday arriving for 11am Mass followed by cremation immediately afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam/ at 11am and https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium at approximately 1pm or those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of Leslie Allen Brant

The Paddocks, Kildangan, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare / Coolock, Dublin



Formerly Newtown Cottages, Malahide Road, Coolock, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughter Lesley, son in law Alan, grandchildren Oisín, Éabha, and Oscar, brothers Harry and Robert, sister Ada, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place, with a maximum of 35 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Friday to arrive at All Saints Church, Raheny, for Funeral service at 2 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballybracken Cemetery, Kildangan.