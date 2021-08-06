Care order sought in Naas court after childrens' mother found dead

Naas Courthouse
An interim care order is being sought for two children whose mother died recently.
A Naas District Court hearing was told that the whereabouts of the father of the children, who comes from a European country, is unknown,
The court was told that the family is originally from Europe and the father may be living there in the country of origin.
A social worker told the court that the gardaí went to the house where some of the family are living on August 2 and found the mother dead.
The social worker said that conditions in the house were “very poor”.
Efforts had been made to contact the father of the children, one of whom has Down’s syndrome.
The court was also told no funeral arrangements had been made pending the arrival of the maternal grandmother.
The matter was adjourned to August 26.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.