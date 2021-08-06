Plans for over 200 new homes in Naas is turned down by An Bord Pleanála

A plan by the Land Development Agency (LDA) to build 221 homes on part of the site of the former Devoy Barracks in Naas has been rejected by An Bord Pleanala.

The LDA, which was established in 2018, is a commercial state body with a specific mandate to accelerate the delivery of new homes throughout Ireland.

An Bord Pleanála inspectors had concerns about the lack of sufficient vehicle parking included in the designs.

If permission had been granted for the Naas development, construction was due to begin in 2022 with a build period of three years.

The 4.14-hectare (10.2 acres) site is situated on the grounds of the former Devoy Barracks which was decommissioned in 1998.

The proposed development was due to include social and affordable homes.

Being planned were 36 three-bedroom terraced houses, 63 one-bedroom homes, 111 two-bedroom homes and 11 three-bedroom homes in apartment/duplex layout.

The homes would be set across two to five storeys and provision was made for car parking, green open spaces and a 59-place creche.

The main access to the proposed development was to be from the existing entrance on John Devoy Road.

The LDA is expected to review the ruling by the LDA and may re-submit a fresh application to address the issues raised.