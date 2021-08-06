06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452794778036
1452599028110

Woman told by husband she'd be sent out of the country

Order

Woman told by husband she'd be sent out of the country

File image

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A woman seeking court protection told a Naas District Court hearing on August 5 that her husband said she’d be sent home.

The woman was granted an interim protection order.

She claimed that she has suffered mental abuse and one of the children tried to self harm.

The woman told the court that as a child she was abused by another party and her husband would sometimes ask her to elaborate on this.

She said this is painful for her and it has caused her mental health to deteriorate.

The woman told the court she wanted her husband to stay away and she wanted the court to protect her children.

She said he had suggested that he “do cocaine” with her daughter and on the previous Sunday he got drunk and threatened to burn a car.

The woman further alleged that he threatened that his daughter’s citizenship would be revoked.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group