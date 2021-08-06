Kildare-based company hiring for several positions

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
WE ARE HIRING
Entropic has established a reputation over 20 years for supplying high-quality commercial HVAC systems and ventilation products internationally.
We assist end-users, designers, and installers with HVAC design, while focusing on safety, sustainability, compliance and best practice. This is an exciting time to join Entropic based in Maynooth with major business growth in Ireland and Europe.
Due to business growth, we are now expanding and have vacancies in the following job roles:
1. Marketing & Communications Specialist. (2 years plus experience working in
marketing /digital marketing with marketing degree or equivalent).
2. Senior Technical Engineers (Qualified Engineers 10 years plus experience in
HVAC). (Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering degree).
3. Engineers/Estimators (Qualified Engineers 3 years plus HVAC
experience).(Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering
degree).
4. National & UK Sales Manager (Qualified Engineer with 3 years plus sales
experience). (Mechanical Engineering or Building Services Engineering
degree
5. Senior HVAC Service Technicians (5 years plus HVAC experience in Lead
field HVAC service Role).
6. HVAC Service Technicians.(2 years plus HVAC experience in field service
role).
7. International Business Development & Key Account Manager.(5 years plus
experience and degree in Mechanical / Building Services engineering or
Business degree).
8. Graduate Positions ( HVAC ) Mechanical Engineering or Building Services
Engineering degree).
9. Business Development & Key Account Manager.(3 years plus in Sales and
Account Management in Engineering Sector). Degree in Engineering, Sales
or Marketing.
We have attractive salary and benefits package including the following:
Competitive Salaries
Attractive Benefit package
Mentoring programme with senior management
Progressive employee focused Performance Management system with
regular feedback on a quarterly basis.
Regular structured in house CPD programme
Individual learning & Development .
Career Progression opportunities.
Opportunities for blended working
Opportunities for International assignments
Recognition Programme.
Where to apply
If you are interested in applying for any of our programme, contact at us on
recruitment@entropic.ie with CV attached. We will be more than happy to answer
any questions you may have. Detailed Job profiles for each role available.
