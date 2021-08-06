Garda appeal for teenager (14) missing since Monday

Missing Hannah O'Brien
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Hannah O'Brien, 14 years, who is missing from Julianstown, Co. Meath since Monday 2nd August, 2021.
She is described as being 5' 4" in height, with long auburn hair, of slim build and has blue eyes.
When last seen Hannah was wearing a black leather jacket, black denim shorts and white Nike runners.
It is believed Hannah may be in the area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
