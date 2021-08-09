M7 motorist stopped and charged with dangerous driving

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
Clane Gardaí carrying out speed checks on the M7 over the weekend detected a motorist travelling at 184 km/h.
The motorist was arrested at the scene and charged with dangerous driving due to the alleged level of speeding detected.
The driver now faces a court appearance which may result in a period of disqualification.
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted speed checks on the N7 at Kill over the weekend when they detected a car travelling at 130kph in a 100kph zone during poor weather.
They were discovered to be a learner driver with no L-Plates.
The car was seized and court proceedings are to follow
Meanwhile, Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a routine traffic stop when they stopped a car that had been untaxed for 889 days.
The driver also had the insurance disc for another vehicle displayed.
The car was seized and court proceedings will follow.
