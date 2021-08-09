16 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas hospital
There are 16 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today as nurses representatives complain about the level of overcrowding at public hospitals today.
Only St. Vincent's and Tallaght, (17 each) have more patients on trolleys than Naas.
There are 13 patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise is zero.
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation some 381 admitted patients were without beds this morning in Ireland’s hospitals – the highest figure since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The worst-hit hospitals are in Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Mayo.
