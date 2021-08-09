Irish Water reports progress on works taking place around County Kildare

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, continues to progress the delivery of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme to safeguard the environment and support economic and social development across Kildare, which involves the construction of new wastewater network in several locations in Newbridge and Naas.

Irish Water is delighted to announce that works on Monread Road in Naas, and on Standhouse Road in Newbridge have been completed ahead of schedule and both roads are fully re-opened. Permanent reinstatement works will be carried out at both locations over the coming months and we will continue to update local businesses and the community ahead of these works.

Irish Water working in partnership with Kildare County Council has also completed its phase of works in Clane which included the construction of over 3km of new wastewater network between Clane and Sallins. Permanent road reinstatement works will begin on Monday, 9 August. To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, road closures will be required in the following areas: Abbey Court Housing Estate from 9 - 13 August, 8am until 7pm daily; Central Park/Churchfield Estate from 16 August - 10 September, 8am until 7pm daily; Prosperous Road form 16 - 19 August, 8am until 7pm daily; Ballinagappa Road from 20 - 21 August, 8am until 7pm daily; on Main Street from 23 – 25 August, 7pm until 7am nightly with a stop/go system in place; and at the Circle K Junction from 26 – 27 August, 7pm until 7am nightly. Please note that these dates may be subject to change.

Traffic management will be in place and diversion routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with Kildare County Council and An Garda Síochána. Where possible, emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained, including access to local businesses. Irish Water and Kildare County Council would like to thank all businesses and residents for their cooperation during these essential works and regrets any inconvenience caused. Irish Water is adhering to government and HSE guidance and in compliance with stringent Covid-19 controls to deliver this essential project.

These projects form part of a significant €38 million investment in the wastewater network in Kildare that involves laying 18km of new sewers to improve the wastewater network and safeguard the environment. The project is essential as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with the Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the Environmental Protection Agencies Wastewater Discharge Licence.