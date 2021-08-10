Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, August 10

The death has occurred of Alan O'Melia

Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



O’Melia, Alan (Al) (Sallins and late of St Aongus) 30th July 2021, suddenly, following a tragic accident. Devoted partner of Lorna and idolised Daddy to Brandon and Caiden. Beloved son of Catherine and Frank and most loved brother(bro) of Brendan and twin sister Aoife. Cherished grandson of Brendan and Renee. Al will be forever loved and missed by his heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Al’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

A private family funeral will take place, due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message in the section below “Condolences”.

The Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday (12th August) at 2pm via the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village – 01 451 6701.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com/donations/

The death has occurred of P.J Carroll

Askinraw Drive, Suncroft, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving brothers Michael, Joe, Damien (Rip) and Thomas, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May P.J Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal from McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Holycross Cemetery, Suncroft. P.J's funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and also live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page : www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming

The death has occurred of Maurice McCARTHY

Landen Park, Oldtown Demesne, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila (née Duggan) and dear father of Deirdre, Muiris, Conor and Caroline. Greatly missed by his sister Diana, brothers-in-law Cyril, Donie and Niall, sister-in-law Gretta, daughters-in-law Anna and Annie, grandchildren Bowen, Calder, Diarmuid and Mary-Angela, as well as relatives, neighbours and friends. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Irish Cancer Society.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass at 10am on Thursday, August 12th in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Maurice will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but could not due to current restrictions can feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

The death has occurred of David (Dan) HICKEY

Celbridge, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



HICKEY. David (Dan) 7th August, 2021, (Celbridge and formerly of Clondalkin), peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the wonderful care of the staff in St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown; beloved son of the late Maureen and loving brother of the late Christopher; David will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his loving family, son Aidan, sisters Annette and Tracy, brother-in-law John, nieces Mawia, Deena and Zara, great nephew Bobby, relatives and friends.

May David Rest in Peace.

In line with HSE / Government advice and to ensure the safety of all David’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. David’s family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew David would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book below. To view David’s Service to celebrate his life on Wednesday 11th August at 10.40am please click the link below –

https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. https://www.sfh.ie/donate

Please Note: The link provided to the live-stream is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

The death has occurred of Rose McCabe (née Bracken)

St. Gabriel's Place, Naas, Kildare / Meath



The death has occurred of Rose McCabe (née Bracken) of St. Gabriel's Place, Naas and formerly of Ballyboggan, Co. Meath. Peacefully at her daughter Breda's home, on August 7th, 2021.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick and daughter Mary. Cherished mother of Rose, Matt, Breda and Paraig. Sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mona, daughters-in-law Bernadine and Mary, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren David, Patrick, Linda, Keren, Darren, Shane, Emer, Ryan and Ross, great grandchildren Lexi, Bobby, Katie and Joe, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May Rose Rest in Peace."

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass at 10am on Tuesday, August 10th in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Rose will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.





Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy for Rose's family in the condolence page below.