L driver arrested on busy road for testing positive for cocaine

The car stopped at the scene / PHOTO: NAAS ROADS POLICING
Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint in the Staplestown Cross area recently.
One driver who was stopped was an unaccompanied learner driver who was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine.
A van was also seized for having no insurance or tax.
Court proceedings are to follow for both drivers
