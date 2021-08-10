PHOTOS: Lucky escape for householders after out-of-control cooker fire

Householders have been warned about the dangers of leaving cookers unattended or of not cleaning out extraction units.

Dublin Fire Brigade shared a photo on social media of a the aftermath of a cooker hood which caught fire.

There was also fire damage to a ceiling and wall as well as adjacent kitchen units.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Cooker hoods and extraction units should be cleaned regularly.

"Build up of cooking deposits such as grease block filters and line the extraction system.

"This can lead to a fire if the build up becomes excessive or your flambé beef gets out of hand."

National Fire Safety Week 2021 is taking place from October 3rd to 9th and will focus on issues such as fire safety in the home and encourage all homes to have smoke alarms and to test them on a weekly basis.

Dublin Fire Brigade said: "Avoid cooking under the influence of alcohol or medication that makes you drowsy."

They added: "You shouldn't wear long flowing clothes or loose sleeves as they could catch fire, and mark out a child free zone."

Firefighters also warned of the dangers of leaving a chip pan/deep fat fryer unattended.

They said: "Never try to cook chips when you have taken alcohol as people tend to fall asleep when waiting for the oil/fat to heat up.

"This is a major cause of fires and deaths.

"Using a thermostatically controlled deep fat fryer or switching to oven chips can prevent most of these fires."