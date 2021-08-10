Furniture retailer which opened its first Irish store in Naas is to expand further

Danish home retail brand JYSK is set to open six new stores in Ireland by the end of the year.

The company, which unveiled its first outlet in Naas in 2019, said it will invest €7m in the new outlets and create up to 90 new jobs.

The new stores will open in Ashbourne, Co Meath in August, Carlow town in September, Tralee, Co Kerry and Eastgate in Cork in October, and in Limerick and Dundalk in November.

JYSK currently employs 150 people across its nine stores here.

The company had planned to open 15 stores in Ireland in the first two years. However, the pandemic hampered those plans.

"We are back on track and look forward to opening six stores by the end of 2021 to bring our total in Ireland to 15," said Roni Tuominen, Country Manager for JYSK UK and Ireland.

"We have ambitious plans for JYSK in Ireland in the coming years," he added.

JYSK said the six store openings in Ireland are one part of an overall ambition to keep expanding and opening new stores across the world, RTE.ie reports.

Currently the company has 3,000 stores worldwide.

Within the next year, JYSK said it plans to open 200 new stores across Europe.

By the end of 2024, the company said it will have invested several €100 million on its European stores.