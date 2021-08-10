Muireann O'Connell calling on Kildare people to take part in 5km night walk to raise funds for Irish Cancer Society

Boots Ireland has partnered with Muireann O’Connell, Virgin Media TV presenter, to launch its Boots Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end-of-life care for people living with cancer in Ireland.

The Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service is free to people who avail of it, and it is funded almost entirely by donations. Boots Ireland has been a proud supporter of the Irish Cancer Society since 2012 and through the support of their colleagues and customers have raised over €2 million for the service so far, equating to over 6,300 nights of care.

This year, due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and to ensure everyone’s safety, Boots Ireland is continuing to do things a little differently. The Boots Night Walk will take place on Monday 6th September - you choose the location and time of your 5km walk and we will all walk together from afar! You can visit www.bootsnightwalk.com to donate now or set up your own fundraising page and start raising money for this great cause ahead of the walk on September 6th.

Alongside the walk, Honour Tags are now on sale in Boots stores nationwide for €2. Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer. The front of the tag allows for the name of the individual with space on the back for a personal message. One metre will be walked in honour of that person by members of the Boots Ireland team on September 6th.

All funds raised from the Boots Night Walk will go towards the Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing service which provides end-of-life care for cancer patients, allowing them to spend their final days at home surrounded by family and loved ones, as well as giving much needed respite for the family caring for them.

Ambassador Muireann O’ Connell, Virgin Media TV Presenter, said: “Having had a family member experience cancer, I know how challenging it can be for both the person living with cancer and their loved ones who provide so much care and support, particularly as the cancer progresses toward the end. I have first-hand experience and have witnessed the invaluable support the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses provide to families and their loved ones during what can be a particularly difficult and anxious time. The service is free of charge and the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses go above and beyond in providing home-based, end-of-life care for cancer patients. I am proud to support Boots Ireland on this campaign and invite everyone to fundraise and get out and walk on Monday 6th of September in aid of this wonderful service.”

Managing Director at Boots Ireland, Stephen Watkins, said: Last year, despite the challenges of COVID-19, we raised a phenomenal amount for the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nursing service. This vital service is funded almost entirely by donations, so we would invite the public to get involved by participating and fundraising via BootsNightWalk.com or by purchasing an Honour Tag in any Boots store nationwide. Our entire Boots Ireland team is extremely proud of the work that we have done over ten years to support the Irish Cancer Society and its Night Nurse service, and we would also like to thank the public for continuing to join us on the Boots Night Walk again this year as we continue to raise funds for this invaluable service.”

Speaking at the launch of the Boots Night Walk campaign, Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse, Annemarie Ward, said: “It is a great privilege to work as an Irish Cancer Society Night Nurse, providing such relief and comfort to patients and their loved ones at an incredibly difficult time. Our presence ensures patients are comfortable, pain free and peaceful during their final days, and also allows family members to get some much needed respite, when they need it most. We are so grateful for the continued support of Boots Ireland and their customers, and I encourage everyone to get involved again on the 6th September to ensure we can be there for more families than ever who need this crucial care.”