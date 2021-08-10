Met Éireann forecast for rest of the week makes for grim reading

Met Éireann's weather forecast for the rest of this week does not make for pleasant reading. Heavy showers followed by strong winds dominate the outlook. Check out their full forecast right through to the weekend below.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Tonight will be cloudy with some patchy light rain or drizzle, and misty conditions on hills. More persistent rain will develop in the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes, freshening in western parts with the rain.

WEDNESDAY 11TH AUGUST

Wednesday morning will be cloudy with rain spreading eastwards across the country and clearing in the afternoon. Brighter, drier weather will follow with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with fresh southerly winds becoming moderate westerly as rain clears.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells at first. Cloud will increase and rain will develop in the west overnight with strengthening southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

THURSDAY 12TH AUGUST

A very blustery or windy day with fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds, reaching near gale force along parts of the west and northwest coast, with some high seas here too. Outbreaks of rain will affect Atlantic counties at first, with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers following for the second half of the day. Some sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, mildest and driest in the southeast. Thursday night will continue blustery with some further showers, mainly in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

FRIDAY 13TH AUGUST

Friday will be breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy. The best of the sunshine will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate to fresh westerly breezes. Friday night will be mainly dry. However, rain will develop in the southwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light breezes.

SATURDAY 14TH AUGUST

On Saturday, rain in the south will spread northwards over the southern half of the country through the morning and over the northern half of the country through the rest of the day and early night. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds, later becoming southerly. There'll be further outbreaks of rain overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

SUNDAY 15TH AUGUST

Sunday will be warm and breezy with rain in the morning followed by showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds.