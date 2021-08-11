Speeding N7 car has fake insurance disc

The vehicle being detected speeding /Naas Roads Policing
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint on the M7 near Kildare when they detected a car speeding at 152kph.
The car was stopped and it was found that the vehicle had no tax for 283 days.
The vehicle also had fake insurance discs.
The car was seized at the scene and towed to the local vehicle pound.
Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
